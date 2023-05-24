Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Has $49,000 Stake in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P lowered its stake in shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) by 86.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,490 shares during the period. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings in Butterfly Network were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Butterfly Network during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.
Butterfly Network Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE BFLY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.26. 318,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,629,260. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $8.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average is $2.48.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.25 target price for the company.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Heather C. Getz sold 64,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $127,781.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,448,955 shares in the company, valued at $2,868,930.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Heather C. Getz sold 64,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $127,781.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,448,955 shares in the company, valued at $2,868,930.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrei G. Stoica sold 31,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $71,921.25. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,113,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,564. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,940 shares of company stock worth $219,699 over the last three months. 28.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Butterfly Network Profile
Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.
