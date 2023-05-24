Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Invests $1.77 Million in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 38,596.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Equinix from $687.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Equinix from $753.00 to $768.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $780.28.

Shares of Equinix stock traded down $5.56 on Wednesday, hitting $691.25. 31,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,352. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $709.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $695.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $494.89 and a 52 week high of $762.51. The company has a market cap of $64.65 billion, a PE ratio of 78.91, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.63.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23). The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.47%.

In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total value of $255,143.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,521.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,543,987. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total transaction of $255,143.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,521.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,899 shares of company stock valued at $14,268,740 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

