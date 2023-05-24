Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Sells 405 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,568 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 0.9% of Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 805.9% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

Walt Disney Stock Performance

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DIS traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,109,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,156,725. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $126.48. The firm has a market cap of $162.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.78.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

