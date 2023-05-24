Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Sells 538 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P lessened its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Simon Property Group comprises approximately 2.0% of Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,271,000 after acquiring an additional 20,022 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth about $642,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth about $390,000. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SPG shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group Trading Down 1.7 %

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Karen N. Horn purchased 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $109.33 per share, with a total value of $60,240.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,857.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simon Property Group stock traded down $1.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.31. The company had a trading volume of 182,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,769. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $133.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.26. The stock has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.85 dividend. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

