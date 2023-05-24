Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Takes $1.39 Million Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded down $3.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $309.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,982. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $56.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $335.91.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,838 shares in the company, valued at $19,344,005.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at $452,488.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,344,005.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,701 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,117 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.80.

Moody’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

