Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Takes Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,115 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TOL. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 5.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 42.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 138,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,890,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 7.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total transaction of $586,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,723.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $179,187.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,284 shares in the company, valued at $498,116.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total transaction of $586,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,723.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,105 shares of company stock valued at $831,824. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TOL traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.48. 548,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,617. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $67.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.38.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.29%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TOL. Raymond James upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.17.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

