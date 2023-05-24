Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ – Get Rating) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.55 and last traded at $5.51. Approximately 32,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 320,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

Garrett Motion Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.74 million, a PE ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.55.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability.

