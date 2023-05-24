Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Trading 2.9% Higher

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.27 and last traded at $1.25. 44,897 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 45,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

Geely Automobile Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.38.

Geely Automobile Company Profile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

