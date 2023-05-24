Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Shares Down 6.7%

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.68 and last traded at $5.71. 282,036 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 691,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.12.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Getty Images from $6.00 to $7.70 in a report on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Getty Images from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Getty Images in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Imperial Capital began coverage on Getty Images in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $6.25 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.99.

Getty Images Stock Down 10.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Getty Images ( NYSE:GETY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $231.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 572,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total transaction of $4,530,104.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,950,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,848,154.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Getty Images news, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 34,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $137,033.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 365,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,966.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 572,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $4,530,104.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,950,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,848,154.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 657,203 shares of company stock valued at $4,968,892. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Getty Images during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Getty Images by 1,770.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 31,506 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Getty Images in the first quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

