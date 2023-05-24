Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC cut its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $1,038,200.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,607,594.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of GILD opened at $78.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $97.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.08 and its 200-day moving average is $83.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 67.72%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

