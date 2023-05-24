Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Trading 5.9% Higher

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) shot up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.61 and last traded at $1.61. 18,531,846 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 19,826,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

A number of brokerages have commented on DNA. William Blair cut shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Sunday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.62.

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $98.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.41 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 97.13% and a negative net margin of 440.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shyam Sankar purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $512,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,731,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,798.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total value of $48,568.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,842,904 shares in the company, valued at $17,857,346.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shyam Sankar acquired 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $512,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,731,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,798.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 474,954 shares of company stock valued at $604,767. 17.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 351,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 159,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,959 shares in the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

