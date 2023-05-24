Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.65 million. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 20.08% and a negative net margin of 41.06%. Global-e Online’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

Global-e Online Stock Down 6.1 %

NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $32.80 on Wednesday. Global-e Online has a one year low of $16.32 and a one year high of $37.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global-e Online

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,819,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,452 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 1,236.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,969,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448,167 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Global-e Online by 0.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,321,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,608,000 after acquiring an additional 12,260 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Global-e Online by 4.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,588,000 after acquiring an additional 54,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global-e Online during the first quarter worth $35,057,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Global-e Online Company Profile

GLBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Global-e Online from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Global-e Online from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

