Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $117.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.65 million. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 20.08% and a negative net margin of 41.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

Global-e Online Price Performance

NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $32.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.30. Global-e Online has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $37.65.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GLBE. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Global-e Online from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Global-e Online from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global-e Online

About Global-e Online

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLBE. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Global-e Online by 169.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter worth about $54,000. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.