Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Trading 3.3% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.3% during trading on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $40.00. The stock traded as high as $34.25 and last traded at $33.88. 2,217,747 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 1,109,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.80.
GLBE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Global-e Online from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Global-e Online from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Global-e Online has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.88.
Institutional Trading of Global-e Online
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Global-e Online by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Global-e Online during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Global-e Online by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global-e Online during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Global-e Online Stock Performance
Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 20.08% and a negative net margin of 41.06%. The firm had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.
Global-e Online Company Profile
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global-e Online (GLBE)
- Toll Brothers Rises On Results, But The Roof Is In Place
- It’s Time To Try On VF Corporation’s 6% Yield
- PetCo Management Getting it Right? Earnings Beat Says Yes
- Axcelis Stock In Buy Range After Chart Breakout, Strong Guidance
- Kohl’s 10% Yield Comes Into High Fashion
Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.