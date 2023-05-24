Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Trading 3.3% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.3% during trading on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $40.00. The stock traded as high as $34.25 and last traded at $33.88. 2,217,747 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 1,109,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.80.

GLBE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Global-e Online from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Global-e Online from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Global-e Online has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

Institutional Trading of Global-e Online

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Global-e Online by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Global-e Online during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Global-e Online by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global-e Online during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global-e Online Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.30.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 20.08% and a negative net margin of 41.06%. The firm had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Global-e Online Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.