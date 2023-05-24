Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) is BCM Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

BCM Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF accounts for 2.3% of BCM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. BCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF were worth $8,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 261.5% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CATH stock opened at $50.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.39 and a 200-day moving average of $49.57. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 12-month low of $42.55 and a 12-month high of $52.83. The firm has a market cap of $632.98 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01.

About Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

