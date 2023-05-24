Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Sets New 52-Week High at $28.36

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.36 and last traded at $28.17, with a volume of 564241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.11.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.81. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7,372.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,197 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,886,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,106 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 29,185.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 844,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,598,000 after purchasing an additional 841,710 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,511,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,212,000 after purchasing an additional 834,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 21,979.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 538,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,423,000 after purchasing an additional 536,301 shares in the last quarter.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.