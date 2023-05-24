Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.95

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.95 and last traded at $19.07, with a volume of 667210 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.95.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.44 and a 200 day moving average of $20.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 54,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth $487,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 23,026 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,760,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,949,000 after acquiring an additional 761,812 shares during the last quarter.

About Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

