Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Bought by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,656 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,681 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $61,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Globant by 1.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Globant by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in Globant by 34.6% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 4,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Globant by 1.4% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 528,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $98,818,000 after acquiring an additional 7,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Globant by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Globant stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.37. The company had a trading volume of 112,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,295. Globant S.A. has a 12-month low of $135.40 and a 12-month high of $240.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.65 and a beta of 1.41.

GLOB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Globant from $224.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Globant from $211.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $204.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.44.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

