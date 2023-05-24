Globeflex Capital L P Boosts Stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) by 102.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 96,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,906 shares during the quarter. Copa makes up about 1.0% of Globeflex Capital L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Copa were worth $8,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 559.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 546,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,601,000 after acquiring an additional 463,244 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Copa by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,298,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,855,000 after acquiring an additional 297,595 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Copa during the third quarter worth $8,563,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Copa by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 178,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,975,000 after buying an additional 98,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Copa by 22.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 487,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,696,000 after acquiring an additional 89,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

CPA traded down $1.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,205. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.07. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $107.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.18%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copa in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Copa from $117.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Copa from $98.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Copa from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Copa from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.67.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.

