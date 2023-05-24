Globeflex Capital L P Buys Shares of 91,979 American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 91,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,817,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in American International Group by 246.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,967,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534,049 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 498.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,878 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 269.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,369,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,612,000 after acquiring an additional 999,354 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of American International Group by 202.3% during the third quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 1,437,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,272,000 after acquiring an additional 962,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of American International Group by 132.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,327,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,010,000 after acquiring an additional 755,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Performance

AIG stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.69. 1,475,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,851,935. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $64.88.

American International Group Increases Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. American International Group had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on AIG shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut American International Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.07.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

