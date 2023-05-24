Globeflex Capital L P Decreases Position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Globeflex Capital L P trimmed its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,115 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AHH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 337,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 142,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 11.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Armada Hoffler Properties Price Performance

Armada Hoffler Properties Increases Dividend

Armada Hoffler Properties stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.09. 83,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 14.39 and a quick ratio of 14.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.01. The company has a market capitalization of $981.47 million, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.92. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $14.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. This is an increase from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is currently 89.41%.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

(Get Rating)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.