Globeflex Capital L P Grows Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 68.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,340 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 0.8% of Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,299,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 426,020 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $225,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 19,099 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 10,433 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $592.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.88.

NYSE:UNH traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $482.29. 899,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,321,133. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $449.70 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $489.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $500.06.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.18%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.