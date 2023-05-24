Globeflex Capital L P Has $3.89 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 106.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,345 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $338,027,000 after purchasing an additional 245,335 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $52,378,000 after purchasing an additional 79,827 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.96.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.58. 4,001,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,538,538. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.84. The stock has a market cap of $114.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $156.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.15%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

