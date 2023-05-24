Globeflex Capital L P Increases Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 94.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,800 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Centene were worth $4,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at about $749,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Centene by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 192.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 313,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,749,000 after purchasing an additional 206,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.62. 1,571,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,675,374. The stock has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $38.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CNC. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $103.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Insider Transactions at Centene

In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $93,226.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $93,226.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at $566,547.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sarah London bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,653,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Centene Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

