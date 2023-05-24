Globeflex Capital L P Lowers Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Globeflex Capital L P decreased its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 85.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on MOH shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.75.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:MOH traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $284.53. The stock had a trading volume of 88,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,493. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.47. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.78 and a 12-month high of $374.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.68.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.68. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 36.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.90 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.25 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total transaction of $1,383,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,350.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

