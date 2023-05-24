Globeflex Capital L P Purchases 1,834 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,401 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MANH. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $172.37. 123,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,449. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.52. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.02 and a twelve month high of $179.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 79.34 and a beta of 1.58.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

In other news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $143,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,464,667.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Manhattan Associates news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 32,125 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.77, for a total transaction of $5,389,611.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,601,267.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $143,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,464,667.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,125 shares of company stock worth $7,567,261 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

