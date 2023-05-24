Globeflex Capital L P Purchases 219,987 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 78.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499,576 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,987 shares during the quarter. Taylor Morrison Home accounts for about 1.9% of Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Globeflex Capital L P owned 0.46% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $15,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $466,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth approximately $309,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 9.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMHC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

Insider Activity at Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 14,595 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $649,477.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,265.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 26,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $990,870.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,135,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,322,468.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 14,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $649,477.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,579 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,265.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 671,666 shares of company stock worth $27,832,604 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,040. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.71. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $45.51. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.45. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Taylor Morrison Home’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

(Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.