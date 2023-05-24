Globeflex Capital L P Reduces Stock Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Globeflex Capital L P lowered its stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,989 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P owned 0.10% of Cavco Industries worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVCO. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 0.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 25.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVCO stock traded down $4.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $276.62. 14,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,475. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.47 and a 12 month high of $318.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $295.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.22.

In other Cavco Industries news, insider Gavin Ryan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.03, for a total value of $870,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,425.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cavco Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $410.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $357.00 to $338.00 in a report on Monday.

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

