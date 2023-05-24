Globeflex Capital L P Sells 887 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Globeflex Capital L P lowered its position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P owned 0.27% of Kforce worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Kforce by 83.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Kforce by 30.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Kforce by 82.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 193.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Kforce from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kforce Stock Down 0.1 %

In other Kforce news, CMO Andrew G. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $1,236,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 91,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,654,909.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KFRC stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.58. The company had a trading volume of 117,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,832. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.61. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.91. Kforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.35 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.56 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 42.70% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.45%.

About Kforce

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

