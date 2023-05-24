Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th.

Golden Ocean Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 93.4% per year over the last three years. Golden Ocean Group has a dividend payout ratio of 25.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Golden Ocean Group to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.5%.

Golden Ocean Group stock opened at $7.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average of $9.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.24. Golden Ocean Group has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $16.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOGL. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Pareto Securities raised Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Golden Ocean Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 285.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,658,689 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,387,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,465,084 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,285 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,094,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Golden Ocean Group by 1,282.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 886,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,317,000 after buying an additional 822,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. It manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

