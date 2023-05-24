Golden Prospect Precious Metals (LON:GPM) Trading 0.8% Higher

Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. (LON:GPM – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 32.90 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 32.25 ($0.40). Approximately 92,384 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 197,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32 ($0.40).

Golden Prospect Precious Metals Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £27.57 million and a PE ratio of -230.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 34.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 34.19.

About Golden Prospect Precious Metals

Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. It is co-managed by CQS Cayman Limited Partnership. The fund invests in public equity markets. It invests in stock of companies operating in the precious metal sector. Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd.

