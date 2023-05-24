Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Down 2.9%

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Rating) shares fell 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.36 and last traded at $8.36. 649 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.61.

Gray Television Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $796.21 million, a P/E ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.09.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

Gray Television Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.58%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

