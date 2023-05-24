Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.40.

Several analysts have issued reports on GPRE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Green Plains to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $939,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,570.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Green Plains news, Director Brian Peterson sold 33,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $1,004,520.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,270.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michelle Mapes sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $939,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,570.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 123,641 shares of company stock valued at $3,773,270. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Plains

Green Plains Stock Down 0.6 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPRE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Green Plains by 13.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,033,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,259 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Green Plains during the third quarter worth $29,772,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Green Plains by 31.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,181,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $129,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,642 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Green Plains by 21.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,507,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $139,695,000 after acquiring an additional 781,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 27.4% in the first quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 2,834,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,844,000 after buying an additional 610,079 shares in the last quarter.

GPRE opened at $32.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.34. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 1.72. Green Plains has a 1 year low of $26.33 and a 1 year high of $41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.83). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $832.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Green Plains will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers’ grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas.

See Also

