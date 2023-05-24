Grizzly Discoveries (CVE:GZD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.07

Grizzly Discoveries Inc. (CVE:GZD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 166916 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Grizzly Discoveries Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.91 million, a P/E ratio of -22.50 and a beta of -0.42.

About Grizzly Discoveries

Grizzly Discoveries Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and cobalt deposits. It holds interests in Greenwood Project covering approximately 180,000 contiguous acres; and a 100% interest in Robocop property comprising of five mineral claims that covers an area of 5,864 acres located in southeastern British Columbia.

