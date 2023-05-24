Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Trading Down 2.7%

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $85.97 and last traded at $86.26. Approximately 55,028 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 74,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.63.
OMAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 238.4% during the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 26,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 18,910 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 8.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 26,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 24,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.
