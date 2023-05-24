Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Trading Down 2.7%

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $85.97 and last traded at $86.26. Approximately 55,028 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 74,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.63.

OMAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.6197 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio is 41.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 238.4% during the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 26,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 18,910 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 8.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 26,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 24,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

