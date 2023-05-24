Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.35-0.42 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $633-643 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $646.03 million. Guess’ also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.60-2.90 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Guess’ from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Guess’ in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Guess’ in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Small Cap Consu reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Guess’ in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE GES traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.37. 1,919,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Guess’ has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $24.15. The company has a market cap of $966.81 million, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.32.

Guess’ ( NYSE:GES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $817.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.00 million. Guess’ had a return on equity of 33.93% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Guess’ will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Guess”s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. Guess”s payout ratio is presently 40.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Guess’ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Guess’ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Guess’ by 732.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Guess’ by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Guess’ by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

