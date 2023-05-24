Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Shares Up 4.5%

Shares of Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) rose 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.46 and last traded at $10.46. Approximately 1,730 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 8,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Guild from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Guild Stock Up 4.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.83. The stock has a market cap of $635.81 million, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Institutional Trading of Guild

Guild ( NYSE:GHLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $103.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.32 million. Guild had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 2.88%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Guild Holdings will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Guild by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 169,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 51,326 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Guild by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 683,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after buying an additional 7,940 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guild in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guild by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, GoodHaven Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guild by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC now owns 162,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

