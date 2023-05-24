GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $56.15 Million Stock Holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 431,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,973 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $56,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. SouthState Corp increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Piper Sandler Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PIPR traded down $2.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,394. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.31 and its 200 day moving average is $138.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.41. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $102.60 and a 52 week high of $162.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.38.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $290.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.34 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 15.38%. Piper Sandler Companies’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Piper Sandler Companies

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $256,198.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,462.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $256,198.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,646 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,462.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 12,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total transaction of $1,597,123.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,156,042. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Piper Sandler Companies

(Get Rating)

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

Featured Articles

