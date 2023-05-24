GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $83.70 Million Stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 408,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,366 shares during the period. Lithia Motors accounts for 0.8% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.50% of Lithia Motors worth $83,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,289,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,618,000 after acquiring an additional 324,492 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,136,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,773,000 after acquiring an additional 144,907 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,459,000 after acquiring an additional 29,352 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,469,000 after buying an additional 12,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 43.0% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 751,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,413,000 after buying an additional 225,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $43,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total transaction of $327,129.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $43,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,672 shares in the company, valued at $434,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,857 shares of company stock valued at $415,500. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.56.

NYSE:LAD traded down $6.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,506. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $314.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.27 and a 200-day moving average of $230.38.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $8.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.79 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 3.99%. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $11.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.90%.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

