GW&K Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 445,560 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,356 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.24% of Eagle Materials worth $59,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Eagle Materials by 157.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Eagle Materials by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Eagle Materials by 42.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Eagle Materials by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $155.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.75.

NYSE:EXP traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,079. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.98 and a 1 year high of $169.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.77 and a 200-day moving average of $141.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.11 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 40.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 8.03%.

In other Eagle Materials news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 4,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.30, for a total transaction of $827,026.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,072.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

