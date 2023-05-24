GW&K Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 334,624 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 165,929 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.60% of Paylocity worth $65,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at $5,698,000. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at $112,687,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,938,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 499,024 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,940,000 after purchasing an additional 150,601 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Paylocity

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 59,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.83, for a total transaction of $12,036,772.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,438,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,652,957.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 59,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.83, for a total value of $12,036,772.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,438,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,652,957.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total value of $48,884.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,446.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,295 shares of company stock worth $26,828,122 in the last ninety days. 26.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paylocity Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Paylocity stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.60. 56,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,511. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.98 and a beta of 1.08. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $152.01 and a 52 week high of $276.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $184.16 and its 200-day moving average is $196.18.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $339.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.79 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 10.84%. On average, analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PCTY shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Paylocity from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Paylocity from $311.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Paylocity from $297.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.86.

Paylocity Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

