GW&K Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 513,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,431 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.89% of Polaris worth $51,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PII. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 137.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PII traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.46. The stock had a trading volume of 28,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.78. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.86 and a twelve month high of $123.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.61.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.32. Polaris had a return on equity of 60.97% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is 31.29%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Polaris from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Polaris from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Polaris from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Polaris from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.27.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes off-road vehicles (ORV) and snowmobiles. The On Road segment is involved in the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

