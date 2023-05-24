GW&K Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,214,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,362 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources makes up 0.7% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $67,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNQ. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 198.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 677.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.14.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Down 2.5 %

CNQ traded down $1.44 on Wednesday, reaching $56.65. 508,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,079,185. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $44.45 and a one year high of $69.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.38. The company has a market cap of $62.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.17). Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 29.39%. The company had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.664 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 40.87%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

