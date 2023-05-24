GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 2,022 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.81% of Medpace worth $53,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Medpace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Medpace by 1,150.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Medpace by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Insider Transactions at Medpace

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 31,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total value of $7,020,475.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,451,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,107,628.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Medpace Price Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on MEDP shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Guggenheim raised Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medpace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

Shares of MEDP traded down $7.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.89. The company had a trading volume of 50,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,308. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.62 and a twelve month high of $241.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $195.15 and its 200-day moving average is $206.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.42.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.51. Medpace had a return on equity of 75.20% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $434.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Medpace

(Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.