GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 360,961 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,406,528 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 360,961 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $50,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $480,000. White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 58,440 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

SUPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, SVP Frank Mottola sold 4,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $172,032.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,484.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.76. 34,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,148. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27 and a beta of 1.04. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $42.09.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $153.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.02 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

