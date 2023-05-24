GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 89,988 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,417,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,988 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.41% of Element Solutions worth $62,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESI. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 191.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Stock Down 1.5 %

ESI stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.99. 55,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,927. Element Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.30 and its 200-day moving average is $19.03.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $574.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Element Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ESI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Element Solutions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions, Inc is a specialty chemicals company. It operates under the Electronics, and Industrial and Specialty segments. The Electronics segment focuses on researching, formulating, and selling specialty chemicals and material process technologies for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to advanced semiconductor packaging.

