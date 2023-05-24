GYEN (GYEN) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $38.95 Million

GYEN (GYEN) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. During the last seven days, GYEN has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GYEN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. GYEN has a total market cap of $38.95 million and $235,230.93 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000033 BTC.

GYEN Token Profile

GYEN’s launch date was February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 tokens. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. GYEN’s official website is stablecoin.z.com. GYEN’s official message board is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee.

GYEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GYEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

