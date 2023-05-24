Halma plc (LON:HLMA) Receives GBX 2,121 Average PT from Analysts

Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,121 ($26.38).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HLMA. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Halma from GBX 2,260 ($28.11) to GBX 2,295 ($28.54) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($27.36) price objective on shares of Halma in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Halma Stock Performance

Shares of HLMA opened at GBX 2,380 ($29.60) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,260.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,198.40. Halma has a 52 week low of GBX 1,855.30 ($23.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,520.95 ($31.36). The stock has a market cap of £9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,033.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.52.

About Halma

Halma plc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Safety segment provides fire detection, specialist fire suppression, elevator safety, security sensors, people and vehicle flow technologies, specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely, and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

