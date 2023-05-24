Hamilton Thorne (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) Shares Up 5.2%

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.22 and last traded at $1.21. 1,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 6,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.17.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. engages in the provision of laboratory instruments, consumables, software and services to the assisted reproductive technology and developmental biology research markets. Its brands include Hamilton Thorne, Embryotech, and Gynemed. The company was founded by Meg Spencer on February 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Beverly, MA.

