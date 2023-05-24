Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Shares Gap Down to $26.68

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.68, but opened at $24.64. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares last traded at $24.75, with a volume of 386,019 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on HASI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen cut their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Down 7.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 18.35 and a current ratio of 18.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 117.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.68.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 752.42%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Eckel purchased 2,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.92 per share, with a total value of $49,921.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 549,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,153,464.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, insider Jeffrey Eckel purchased 2,087 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.92 per share, with a total value of $49,921.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 549,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,153,464.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marc T. Pangburn purchased 3,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.12 per share, with a total value of $72,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,778.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,087 shares of company stock valued at $170,101. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 300.0% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in the business of investing in climate solutions and the provision of capital to assets developed by companies in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets. It focuses on generating attractive returns from a diversified portfolio of project company investments with long-term, predictable cash flows from proven technologies that reduce carbon emissions or increase resilience to climate change.

Featured Stories

